Discussion Tonight

iHEARTMEDIA/TAMPA BAY News-Talk WFLA-A-W233AV-W256CT-W290BJ (NEWSRADIO WFLA) and Urban WBTP (95.7 THE BEAT) are pairing to air an community discussion on race.

THE BEAT afternoon host QUEEN B will be joined by WFLA's RYAN GORMAN, TAMPA Mayor JANE CASTOR, ST. PETERSBURG Mayor RICK KRISEMAN, TAMPA Police Chief BRIAN DUGAN, ST. PETERSBURG Police Chief TONY HOLLOWAY, former pro football player LOUIS MURPHY, and SAFE & SOUND HILLSBOROUGH Dir. FREDDY BARTON.

Both stations will broadcast this conversation tonight (6/4) at 6p (ET). It will also stream via 95.7 THE BEAT’s FACEBOOK page.

