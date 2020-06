Winners

NPR has announced the Grand Prize winners of its 2020 Student Podcast Challenge contest.

The winners, picked from 25 finalists among over 2,200 entries, were:

Grades 5-8: "MASKED KIDS," P.S. 126/MANHATTAN ACADEMY OF TECHNOLOGY/NEW YORK, sixth graders LEO YU, ANGELO CHEN, BECKY LIU, SI CHEN XU, JOYCE JIANG, ZOE JIANG, NICOLE ZHENG, and AMANDA CHEN; Teacher KARIN PATTERSON

Grades 9-12: "THE FLOSSY PODCAST: CLIMATE CHANGE & ENVIRONMENTAL RACISM," THE HIGH SCHOOL FOR INNOVATION IN ADVERTISING AND MEDIA/NEW YORK, seniors JAHEIM BIRCH GENTLES, JAMAR THOMPSON, JOSHUA BOVELL, BRIANNA JOHNSON, KAMARI MURDOCK, and ISAIAH DUPUY, with music by IESZAN MCKINNEY; Teacher MISCHAËL CETOUTE

