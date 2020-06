On Newsmax TV

Former radio talker and current NEWSMAX TV host ROB CARSON is back on radio TONIGHT as a guest on WESTWOOD ONE's "JIM BOHANNON SHOW."

CARSON, most recently at KCMO-A/KANSAS CITY and formerly at WMAL-A and WRQX (MIX 107.3)/WASHINGTON and a contributor to RUSH LIMBAUGH's show, hosts "WHAT IN THE WORLD?" SATURDAYS 4p and 8p (ET) on NEWSMAX TV.

« see more Net News