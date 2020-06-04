Turner (Photo: William J. Mahnken/Shutterstock)

In the wake of a tour bus accident last year that killed a member of Country artist JOSH TURNER’s road crew and injured seven others, survivors have filed a lawsuit against both the tour bus company and MODERN MANAGEMENT, which represents TURNER.

The bus, which was pulling a trailer, crashed late in the evening of SEPTEMBER, 18th, 2019 following a show in PASO ROBLES, CA (NET NEWS 9/19/19). TURNER and his band were on a different bus. One crew member -- 64-year-old sound engineer DAVID TURNER of OXFORD, MS (not related to the singer) -- died. Among the seven injured was bus driver BRADLEY DRATNOL.

Now, SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA newspaper THE TRIBUNE reports that a civil complaint filed in SAN LUIS OBISPO Superior Court on FRIDAY, MAY 29th on behalf of two crash survivors and DAVID TURNER’S estate seeks damages from ALL ACCESS COACH LEASING (no relation to this site), which maintained and operated the bus and employed DRATNOL, as well as MODERN MANAGEMENT. DRATINOL is also listed as a defendant.

The suit accuses the plaintiffs of wrongful death, negligent and defective design of the bus, and negligent hiring, the newspaper reports, adding, “It seeks an unspecified amount of financial damages for funeral and burial costs, wages lost, and other expenses, which the plaintiffs say they plan to prove at a jury trial.”

THE TRIBUNE says that the CALIFORNIA HIGHWAY PATROL “completed their investigation into the crash in JANUARY, but have yet to release a suspected cause for the crash.” A court hearing has been scheduled for SEPTEMBER.

« see more Net News