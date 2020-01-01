Fine

The FCC Media Bureau has proposed a $7,000 fine and short-term two year license renewal for WARD BROADCASTING CORPORATION Gospel WTOY-A (POWER SOUND 1480/SALEM, VA for failing to timely file its renewal application and staying on the air after the expiration of the previous license term, but will reinstate the station's license absent any other violations.

WARD failed to file the application by JUNE 3, 2019, the deadline, but, once it received the Commission's notice that the station's license had expired, filed a renewal application and Petition for Reconsideration on OCTOBER 30, 2019 and an STA to continue on the air, saying that the failure to file was due to the illness and subsequent death of owner IRWIN L. WARD, SR., who died on AUGUST 18, 2019. The FCC's proposed fine hits WARD with the full $3,000 base forfeiture for the late application but reduces the $10,000 fine for unauthorized operation to $4,000.

