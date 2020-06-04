Webinar

jÄÂcapps and JACOBS MEDIA are offering a webinar on radio in the mobile space with data from TECHSURVEY 2020.

"The Mobile Opportunity for Radio in Challenging Times," hosted by FRED JACOBS, will be streamed on JUNE 16th at 2p (ET) and will include new findings on mobile apps, in-car listening using APPLE CarPlay and ANDROID Auto, and smart speakers.

jÄÂcapps COO BOB KERNEN said, “With so many Americans working from home right now, the importance of digital audio platforms is higher than ever. And if there’s any kind of surge in the virus this fall, stations need to be prepared with a a robust, outstanding mobile program have a significant opportunity in today’s new world.”

Register for the free webinar here.

