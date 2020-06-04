Springsteen Shares His Feelings

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN dedicated his show on the SIRIUSXM E STREET RADIO channel to the memory of GEORGE FLOYD.

After playing his own police brutality-themed “American Skin (41 Shots),” YESTERDAY (6/3) he said, “Eight minutes. That song is almost eight minutes long. And that’s how long it took GEORGE FLOYD to die, with a MINNEAPOLIS police officer’s knee buried into his neck. And that’s a long time. And that’s how long he begged for help and said he couldn’t breathe. The arresting officer’s response was nothing but silence and wait. Then he had no pulse, and still it went on.”

He dedicated the songs to the protesters “That goes out to Seattle, to New York, to Miami, to Atlanta, to Chicago, to Dallas, to Philadelphia, to Washington, to Los Angeles, to Asbury Park, to Minneapolis and to the memory of George Floyd. May he rest in peace."

He also address the horror of the deaths due to the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic and the economic woes which have place over 40 million people out of work.

Find more in VARIETY.

