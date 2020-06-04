Coverage

ABC NEWS RADIO is providing live anchored coverage of the three memorial services for GEORGE FLOYD.

AARON KATERSKY is anchoring the special coverage with RYAN BURROW reporting from MINNEAPOLIS and JIM RYAN in HOUSTON. TODAY's service in MINNEAPOLIS is being followed by a service in FLOYD's family's home town of RAEFORD, NC and MONDAY in his former home town, HOUSTON. In addition, the network is offering an hour of live special anchored coverage nightly this week at 8:06p (ET), and ABC AUDIO's "START HERE" podcast is also covering the services.

« see more Net News