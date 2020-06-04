Goldstein

Another RADIO ADVERTISING BUREAU webinar in its "Business Unusual" program's "Open for Business" live video series has been announced, a presentation by AMPLIFI MEDIA CEO (and ALL ACCESS columnist) STEVE GOLDSTEIN, “Five Reasons Radio Should Be Developing Podcasts Now.”

The presentation, looking at the growth of podcasting and how radio can use it to extend its reach and revenues, will stream next TUESDAY (6/9) at 10a (CT) with a replay on JUNE 11th at 3p (CT).

The webinar, free to RAB members, will be subsequently available for on-demand viewing.

« see more Net News