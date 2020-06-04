Tune in Monday

In celebration of MONUMENT RECORDS artist WALKER HAYES’ impact date for his new single, “Trash My Heart,” on MONDAY, JUNE 8th, ALL ACCESS will be partnering with the label for a FACEBOOK Live, where HAYES will play the song, celebrate his add day and answer fan questions. Tune in to FACEBOOK here or here on MONDAY at 10a (CT) to watch and participate.

In the meantime, you can listen to “Trash My Heart” on the ALL ACCESS Cool New Music page here, and check out the music video here or here.

