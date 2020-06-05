Food Giveaway

JAMJACKJR ENTERPRISES, LLC Gospel WJBR-HD3-W264BH (PHILLY'S FAVOR 100.7)/PHILADELPHIA is celebrating its pending launch on JUNE 8th with a food giveaway at a local church.

The station's President/CEO JONATHAN A. MASON, SR. and the REAL DEAL FOOD MINISTRY will be at the NORTHEAST BAPTIST CHURCH on JUNE 9th 11a-1p (ET) or while supplies last to give food to 500 families in need.

