Philly's Favor 100.7 To Give Food To 500 Families In Need
June 5, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
JAMJACKJR ENTERPRISES, LLC Gospel WJBR-HD3-W264BH (PHILLY'S FAVOR 100.7)/PHILADELPHIA is celebrating its pending launch on JUNE 8th with a food giveaway at a local church.
The station's President/CEO JONATHAN A. MASON, SR. and the REAL DEAL FOOD MINISTRY will be at the NORTHEAST BAPTIST CHURCH on JUNE 9th 11a-1p (ET) or while supplies last to give food to 500 families in need.
