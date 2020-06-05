-
WKNR (850 ESPN Cleveland) Adds Weekly Local Golf Show
GOOD KARMA BRANDS Sports WKNR-A (850 ESPN CLEVELAND)/CLEVELAND is adding a golf show to the weekend schedule.
The station's BROWNS analyst TONY GROSSI and CHRIS OLDACH are the hosts of "LET'S GO GOLFING!," which will focus on golf as a participatory sport rather than talking about the pro game, with a different local golf course featured each week, starting with LEGACY AT SWEETBRIAR in AVON LAKE, OH. The show debuts TOMORROW (6/6) and will air 8-9a (ET) SATURDAYS.
