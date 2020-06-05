Southside Johnny

Live concerts return to NEW JERSEY next month, and with JERSEY SHORE legends SOUTHSIDE JOHNNY & THE ASBURY JUKES set to break the ice and unveil the new Drive-In Live concept. The show will take place at the MONMOUTH PARK racetrack on SATURDAY 7/11. The parking lot will be set up like a Drive-In, complete with two giant screens and concert audio available on low-frequency FM.

The concert benefits the COUNT BASIE CENTER FOR THE ARTS, with a portion of proceeds going to the NEW JERSEY PANDEMIC RELIEF FUND. All social distancing measures will operate in accordance with NEW JERSEY state guidelines, with cars distanced 9 feet apart and limited to a maximum of 4 occupants per car.

The NEW JERSEY HALL OF FAMER himself called in to PRESS COMMUNICATIONS Classic Rock WWZY (107.1 THE BOSS)/MONMOUTH-OCEAN to announce the show, and wondered out loud to morning hosts BILL FOX and DIANNE DE OLIVERIA "what have I gotten myself into??" Adding, "Why sit at home when ‘We’re Havin’ A Party,’ drive-in style?" The station plans special giveaways and will also be on site to broadcast live the night of the show, as will SIRIUS/XM's E STREET RADIO CHANNEL.

Tickets go on sale on FRIDAY (6/5).

