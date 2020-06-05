-
KYW/Philadelphia Adds John Reilly For Voiceovers, Imaging
June 5, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
VO and Imaging pro JOHN REILLY signs with ENTERCOM News/Talk KYW-A/PHILADELPHIA for voiceovers and imaging.
REILLY also does voiceovers and imaging for ENTERCOM News KNX-A/LOS ANGELES and WTIC-A/HARTFORD, while voicing iHEARTMEDIA News/Talk KFBK-A-F/SACRAMENTO and CUMULUS MEDIA Talk WPRO-A-WEAN/PROVIDENCE, among others.
For custom demos, email john@voicebyreilly.com. REILLY is represented exclusively by NATE ZEITZ at CESD.
JOHN can be reached at john@voicebyreilly.com, (978) 998-9950, or his website, www.voicebyreilly.com.
