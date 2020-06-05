Party With PRIDE!

CHICAGO's annual PRIDE celebrations were scheduled for later this month, but had to be postponed due to COVID-19. PRIDE FEST, which traditionally kicks off the celebration, is being moved from JUNE 20th-21st to SEPTEMBER 5th-6th. The PRIDE parade, which would have taken place the following weekend, has also been cancelled, but the party will still go on, thanks to iHEARTMEDIA Top 40 WKSC (103.5 KISS-FM).

On SATURDAY, JUNE 28th at 7p (CST), the station presents KEEPING PRIDE ALIVE 2020. Hosted by KARAMO BROWN ("Queer Eye For The Straight Guy"), the virtual concert features performances by GRAYSON CHANCE, DAYA, KIM PETRA and, BETTY WHO, with more to be announced.

iHEARTMEDIA CHICAGO RSVPP JAMES HOWARD said, "We are thrilled to celebrate and embrace our humanity. PRIDE is for everyone, we are thankful for our partners to help us make this event happen."

KEEPING PRIDE ALIVE 2020 will be broadcast on KISS 103.5 and on the station's YOUTUBE channel.

