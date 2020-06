djKAZ

Executive producer and host KAZ NASCIMENTO has launched a radio program called, “NEW JACK RADIO WEEKLY w/djKAZ”. He describes it as, "a unique program playing classic hits of the late 80s and early 90s R&B and Hip-Hop from the “NEW JACK SWING” era.

The program is currently streaming on LIVE 365. The podcast is on PODBEAN. Contact KAZ at contact@newjackradiolive.com.

