New SportsGrid Shows

SB NATION RADIO is expanding its relationship with SPORTSGRID, adding three new weekday shows after adding the audio from SCOTT FERRALL's daily show and GABE MORENCY and CAM STEWART's "GAME TIME DECISIONS" in APRIL (NET NEWS 4/7).

The new shows include FERRALL bringing back his "FERRALL ON THE BENCH" for TUESDAYS through FRIDAYS 1-3a (ET), MORENCY's "SPORTSRAGE" weeknights 3-5a (ET), and SCOTT WETZEL's "BAGELS AND BAD BEATS" 5-7a (ET).

“We are thrilled to expand our relationship with SPORTSGRID,” said SB NATION RADIO PD and GOW MEDIA COOCRAIG LARSON. “It’s truly an honor to help relaunch the legendary FERRALL ON THE BENCHâ show. We are also further solidifying the best lineup in the business with GABE MORENCY and the return of SCOTT WETZEL to network radio.”

FERRALL said, “I’m looking forward to this dynamic new opportunity with SB NATION to reconnect with my loyal listeners all over the country. Its perfect timing with the planned return of live major sports.”

« see more Net News