PODTRAC has released its MAY 2019 ranking of the top podcast publishers, with iHEARTRADIO topping the list for the second consecutive month after a long reign by NPR, although NPR has far fewer shows on its roster.

All but one of the top 20 saw audience increases from APRIL, and all but two showed growth in global download numbers. Average Unique Monthly Audience figures for the top 10 rose 15% from APRIL and were up 22% year-to-year; Global Unique Streams & Downloads increased 7% for the top 10 from APRIL and have grown 52% year-to-year.

The publisher rankings, which, once again, only include shows opting in for PODTRAC's Podcast Measurement System for the full month (and missing some of the largest shows and publishers) and ranked by unique U.S. monthly audience:

iHEARTRADIO (last month: 1) (404 active shows) NPR (2) (48 active shows) THE NEW YORK TIMES (3) (14 active shows) RADIOTOPIA/PRX (4) (80 active shows) BARSTOOL SPORTS (6) (41 active shows) WONDERY (5) (94 active shows) NBC NEWS (8) (29 active shows) WESTWOOD ONE/CUMULUS MEDIA (10) (110 active shows) KAST MEDIA (11) (59 active shows) WNYC STUDIOS (7) (55 active shows) ESPN (9) (69 active shows) THIS AMERICAN LIFE/SERIAL (13) (2 active shows) TED (16) (10 active shows) WARNERMEDIA (12) (83 active shows) DAILY WIRE (15) (5 active shows) ALL THINGS COMEDY (14) (57 active shows) AMERICAN PUBLIC MEDIA (17) (45 active shows) FOX NEWS RADIO (18) (36 active shows) WBUR/BOSTON (20) (16 active shows) SLATE (19) (73 active shows)

