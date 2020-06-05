Sold

CDV BROADCASTING, LLC is selling Classic Hits WAVQ-A (THE Q), W238CF, and W291DO/JACKSONVILLE, NC to CURTIS MEDIA's EASTERN AIRWAVES, LLC for $270,000.

In other filings with the FCC, SUMMERLAND MEDIA, LLC is selling Silent WPIK/SUMMERLAND KEY, FL to MAGNUM BROADCASTING, INC. for $180,000 in a promissory note.

ELOHIM GROUP CORPORATION is selling K296HJ/BROOKSHIRE, TX to LESLIE BROADCASTING LLC for $500,000 ($378,847 of which has already been paid). The primary station is listed as COX MEDIA GROUP Classic Rock KGLK (THE EAGLE @ 106.9 AND 107.5)/LAKE JACKSON-HOUSTON, TX.

STA applications were filed by CUMULUS MEDIA's RADIO LICENSE HOLDING CBC, LLC for KARN-F/SHERIDAN-LITTLE ROCK, AR and KIPR/PINE BLUFF-LITTLE ROCK, AR (reduced power due to transmitter problems).

And an extension of a Silent STA was requested by FRESH AIR, INC. (K294AM/WEST ST. PAUL, MN, silent while renovations being done on water tower where station is licensed).

« see more Net News