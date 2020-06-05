Back

SANTAMARIA BROADCASTING Regional Mexican KMNV-A-K239CJ (LA RAZA 95.7)/MINNEAPOLIS has returned to the air after its studios were destroyed by fire on MAY 28th during the unrest after GEORGE FLOYD's death at the hands of police. MPLS-ST. PAUL MAGAZINE reports that LA RAZA has resumed broadcasting using temporary studios provided by crosstown FRESH AIR, INC. noncommercial Variety KFAI-K294AM,

LA RAZA's facilities at 3003 27th Avenue South and E. Lake Street were burned down in the rioting that followed FLOYD's murder. A GOFUNDME page has been established to raise funds to rebuild LA RAZA's permanent studio facilities.

