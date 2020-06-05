-
10K Projects Launches '10K Together' With $500,000 Commitment To Fight Racial Injustice
10K PROJECTS has formed 10K TOGETHER, a charitable arm of the company whose initial focus will be to fight against racist policies and racial injustice, create career opportunities for Black youth and support Black-owned businesses.
The company has committed to spend $500,000 over the next five years as part of a comprehensive program which includes three components.
