Longtime SUMMITMEDIA Country KFDI/WICHITA APD/MD and midday host CAROL HUGHES has departed the station, where she had worked for 20 years.

HUGHES was honored in 2016 by the KANSAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS with the SONNY SLATER AWARD for service to the community and the station (NET NEWS 8/29/16). She was also nominated for a WORLDWIDE RADIO SUMMIT Industry Award in the “Station MD/APD of the Year” category in 2017.

