Nashville Association of Talent Directors

The NASHVILLE ASSOCIATION OF TALENT DIRECTORS (NATD) will host a ZOOM call next WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10th at 4p (CT) to discuss the condition of NASHVILLE's entertainment and tourism industries amid COVID-19.

Featured speakers will include MUSICCARES' DEBBIE CARROLL, and the NASHVILLE CONVENTION & VISITORS CORP.'s BUTCH SPYRIDON. RSVP for the event here.

« back to Net News