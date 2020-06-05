Virtual Success

TOWSON UNIVERSITY Triple A WTMD/BALTIMORE’s annual summer outdoor concert series held at CANTON WATERFRONT PARK, FIRST THURSDAY FESTIVAL, has gone virtual this year due to the CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) pandemic

The first virtual version occurred on THURSDAY, JUNE 4th and featured performances by ALLEN STONE, FANTASTIC NEGRITO, THE AIRBORNE TOXIC EVENT, CHICANO BATMAN, MARGARET GLASPY, HOLLIS BROWN, ED SCHRADER’S MUSIC BEAT, LANDIS EXPANDIS and more.

The series continues through SEPTEMBER. Watch the first two-hour event here.

