New Fund For Social Justice

SONY MUSIC GROUP has announced the launch of a $100m fund to “support social justice and anti-racist initiatives around the world."

Chairman/CEO ROB STRINGER, said SMG will immediately begin to donate to organizations that foster equal rights.

“Racial injustice is a global issue that affects our artists, songwriters, our people and of course society at large. We stand against discrimination everywhere and we will take action accordingly with our community fully involved in effectively using these funds.”

