New Song

While in HELSINKI, FINLAND in FEBRUARY ELVIS COSTELLO worked for three days at SUOMENLINNAN STUDIO to record a new socially conscious song. "No Flag" was recorded by EETU SEPPÄLÄ -- assisted by TIM MIKKKOLA -- and mixed by SEBASTIAN KRYS in LOS ANGELES. COSTELLO played all the instruments as well as sang.

COSTELLO said, "I wanted to go somewhere nobody knew me. So, this is 'The Helsinki Sound'."

The song is also featured in a new illustrated clip by EAMON SINGER and ARLO MCFURLOW. You can view it here.



« see more Net News