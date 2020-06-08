Community Support

LUCKS PRODUCTIONS, in association with the AUSTIN COMMUNITY FOUNDATION and PAUL SIMON, is set to present a television and streaming concert event called A NIGHT FOR AUSTIN. The evening features SIMON, EDIE BRICKELL, WILLIE NELSON And ANNIE NELSON as hosts with performances by many AUSTIN-based artists as well as appearances by key movie actors

A NIGHT FOR AUSTIN was conceived by PAUL SIMON. The two hour, commercial-free telethon-style broadcast starts at 8p CT on JUNE 10th. It can be streamed at anightforaustin.com and twitch.tv/luckreunion. The program will also air locally on CBS Austin (KEYE). The event benefits the people in all aspects of the music in AUSTIN.

Appearances include PAUL SIMON, EDIE BRICKELL, VINCE GILL, LYLE LOVETT, SHAWN COLVIN, JOHN HIATT, JERRY DOUGLAS, BONNIE RAITT AND BOZ SCAGGS, RYAN BINGHAM, BLACK PUMAS, RAY BENSON AND ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL, AUGIE MEYERS WITH LOS TEXMANIACS, FLACO JIMÉNEZ WITH LOS TEXMANIACS, PATTY GRIFFIN, ALEJANDRO ESCOVEDO, WILLIE NELSON, LUKUS NELSON, GARY CLARK JR., BRITT DANIEL (SPOON), JIMMIE VAUGHAN AND THE TILT-A-WHIRL BAND, DAVID RAMIREZ, CHARLIE SEXTON WITH DOYLE BRAMHALL II, TERRY ALLEN, NORAH JONES, JAMES TAYLOR, ETHAN HAWKE, RENÉE ZELLWEGER, WOODY HARRELSON, and OWEN WILSON.

LUCK PRODUCTIONS C-founder MATT BIZER said, “We were incredibly honored and excited that PAUL SIMON and his team tapped LUCK to produce this event and to benefit our own community of AUSTIN. It means a lot for us to be able to support this community that has always inspired and provided for us, and we are excited to be doing it alongside an amazing group of talented individuals, organizations, artists who themselves represent the unique fabric and soul that makes AUSTIN our home.”

VP/GM CBS AUSTIN/TELEMUNDO AUSTIN AMY VILLARREA said. “Everyone here at CBS AUSTIN loves our AUSTIN community, our hearts go out to the musicians, artists, and business owners who have struggled due to the COVID 19 pandemic. That’s why we’re proud to provide this commercial-free two-hour televised event as a means to help them out.”

CEO of AUSTIN COMMUNITY FOUNDATION MIKE NELLIS said, “The coronavirus has completely upended live music in AUSTIN, which is why we must come together to support the industry that makes our city special. AUSTIN COMMUNITY FOUNDATION is honored to work with PAUL SIMON to bring much-needed relief to those who rely on the music scene for their livelihood. The funds raised through A NIGHT FOR AUSTIN will go to nonprofit organizations equipped to help musicians, producers, venue owners and others persevere through these difficult times.”

« see more Net News