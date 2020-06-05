Big Joe

EMMIS Sports WFNI-A-W228CX-W298BB (93.5/107.5 THE FAN)/INDIANAPOLIS morning co-host BIG JOE STAYSNIAK has been suspended for a week without pay, reports the INDIANAPOLIS STAR.

On WEDNESDAY (6/3), STAYSNIAK, the former INDIANAPOLIS COLTS lineman, said on the air that black people need to say, "I'm going to stop being a victim," that they need to get an education, you know, get a second job," and that he "can’t think of a single [black friend] that ever said he's been targeted [by police], just been pulled over because he’s black." THE STAR also said that STAYSNIAK contended that kneeling in front of the American flag is treason and the Confederate flag is not racist.

Co-host JEFF RICKARD countered STAYSNIAK's comments, but the comments drew criticism and prompted STAYSNIAK to issue an apology, saying, "I am really sorry for the pain and hurt that I caused by my comments this week.... Discussing on air the riots that are happening around the country, I shared views about systemic racism that did not give the proper and due attention to the horrible injustices experienced regularly by African Americans in our society. I did not stop to consider that my own experience being raised in a family of police officers is not the same as the experiences of so many in our community and in our county. For this I apologize."

WEDNESDAY's podcast version of the show has been removed from the station's website.

