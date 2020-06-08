Wall

LAS VEGAS market veteran KEVIN WALL has a new radio home in the market, moving from SILVER STATE BROADCASTING News-Talk KBET-A to KEMP BROADCASTING News-Talk KMZQ-A for 3-6p (PT) starting MONDAY (6/8).

EVP MARTY BASCH said, "Now more than ever with what's happening in our country and locally, KMZQ will have LAS VEGAS' only live and local morning show with HEIDI HARRIS, and now afternoons with KEVIN WALL. It's LAS VEGAS radio's 'Dream Team,' and it all begins this MONDAY, JUNE 8th."

