Creates $25m Change Fund

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP has pledged to invest into a $25m "Change Fund’" supporting the Black community.

The announcement from UMG comes after CANADIAN star THE WEEKND, aka ABEL TESFAYE, revealed that he had personally given half a million dollars to causes that protect and improve the lives of Black people in AMERICA and around the world (NET NEWS 6/3/20). TESFAYE then called on major music companies to “go big and go public” with donations of their own.

UMG’s announcement on JUNE 4th came one day after WARNER MUSIC GROUP announced a $100m fund via owner LEN BLAVATNIK and his BLAVATNIK FAMILY FOUNDATION.

SONY MUSIC GROUP joined in with the launch of a $100m fund to “support social justice and anti-racist initiatives around the world" (NEW NEWS 6/5/20).

Find more on the story from Music Business Worldwide.

