'American Ground Radio' Adds Weekend Airings In New Orleans, Lafayette, LA
June 8, 2020 at 1:20 AM (PT)
The local conservative talk show "AMERICAN GROUND RADIO," airing weeknights at 6p (CT) on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KEEL-A-K269GO/SHREVEPORT, LA, has expanded statewide with a weekend edition. The show this week began airing live weekly editions on SATURDAYS on NORTHSHORE RADIO News-Talk WGSO-A/NEW ORLEANS and on SUNDAYS on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KPEL/LAFAYETTE, LA.
The show is hosted by LOUIS AVALLONE and STEPHEN PARR and plans expansion to additional markets in the south.
