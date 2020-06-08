Expansion

The local conservative talk show "AMERICAN GROUND RADIO," airing weeknights at 6p (CT) on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KEEL-A-K269GO/SHREVEPORT, LA, has expanded statewide with a weekend edition. The show this week began airing live weekly editions on SATURDAYS on NORTHSHORE RADIO News-Talk WGSO-A/NEW ORLEANS and on SUNDAYS on TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk KPEL/LAFAYETTE, LA.

The show is hosted by LOUIS AVALLONE and STEPHEN PARR and plans expansion to additional markets in the south.

