Back At The Clevelander

ESPN RADIO's "THE DAN LE BATARD SHOW WITH STUGOTZ" has been away from the show's regular studio at THE CLEVELANDER hotel in MIAMI BEACH since MARCH 13th due to the COVID-19 CORONAVIRUS pandemic shutting down the hotel's operations, but the show is returning to its regular location -- partially, at least -- TODAY (6/8).

The MIAMI HERALD's GREG COTE, who appears on the show every TUESDAY, reported over the weekend that LE BATARD, JON "STUGOTZ" WEINER, and producer MIKE RYAN RUIZ will be back at THE CLEVELANDER, adhering to social distancing, mask, and temperature check protocols, while the rest of the show's cast, the "Shipping Container" of producers BILLY GIL, ROY BELLAMY, CHRIS COTE, and ANTHONY CATALYUD, will remain working from their homes for now. LE BATARD has been hosting the show from his MIAMI BEACH apartment near THE CLEVELANDER, with RYAN coming in every day to produce, while STUGOTZ has been co-hosting remotely from his home in PARKLAND.

The show's television simulcast on ESPNEWS will remain in pandemic mode with a looped animation displaying a map of SOUTH FLORIDA showing where the cast's homes are located, rather than live video; LE BATARD is also due to host his ESPN TV show "HIGHLY QUESTIONABLE" (a/k/a "HIGHLY QUARANTINED") from THE CLEVELANDER, with rotating panelists continuing to remotely participate. ESPN RADIO's "GOLIC AND WINGO" recently resumed airing live video on its ESPNEWS simulcast, with MIKE GOLIC, MIKE GOLIC JR., and TREY WINGO broadcasting from the elder GOLIC's basement.

