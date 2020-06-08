Hosting A Must-Attend, Free Webinar

Make sure to set a reminder to attend the BENZTOWN & P1 MEDIA GROUP's webinar “Global Radio Ideas: How Programming is Changing As The World Reopens” this THURSDAY, JUNE 11th at 10a (PT), 1p (ET), 12n (CT). The webinar will share insights and ideas from the CORONAVIRUS RADIO IDEAS FACEBOOK GROUP and top radio consultants.

This is the first in a series of webinars and this inaugural webinar will be hosted by Benztown CEO ANDREAS SANNEMANN, P1 MEDIA GROUP Partner KEN BENSON, and will feature special guest, McVAY MEDIA President MIKE McVAY. The webinar will answer programmers’ most timely question: As the world reopens, what should radio programmers be doing now?

To register, click here!

For more info contact SUSAN AKSU at BENZTOWN at sa@benztown.com or (818) 842-4600.

