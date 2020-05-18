Seacrest (photo: Tinseltown - Shutterstock)

THE NEW YORK POST's PAGE SIX just won't let go of a recent on-air health scare, where during the “American Idol” season finale broadcast, host RYAN SEACREST "struggled with his words, seemed confused and had a visibly droopy right eye. Reps for the star denied he suffered a stroke, chalking up the incident to “adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance.”

PAGE SIX is now reporting that RYAN SEACREST is considering staying in LOS ANGELES rather than resume cohosting “LIVE WITH KELLY & RYAN” in NYC ... he's been doing it from L.A. since the COVID-19 pandemic blossomed.

“Live” starts a week-long scheduled hiatus next month, "with sources close to RYAN and within ABC telling PAGE SIX that the timing couldn’t be better."

