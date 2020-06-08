Refinancing

SIRIUSXM's offering of $1 billion of Senior Notes due 2030 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers has resulted in the company pricing the offering at $1.5 billion, a 50% increase.

Proceeds from the offering, plus some cash, will be used to redeem all of SIRIUSXM's outstanding 5.375% Senior Notes due 2025 at a redemption price of 102.688% of the principal amount plus interest. The sale is expected to close on or about JUNE 11th.

« see more Net News