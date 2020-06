Mike Ebersole Passes Away

FOREVER MEDIA AC WQIC (SOFT ROCK 100.1, now Country WFVY (FROGGY VALLEY 100.1))/LEBANON, PA midday host and morning news anchor and Classic Hits WLBR-A (WILBUR 1270, formerly AC)/LEBANON, PA morning sports anchor MIKE EBERSOLE died THURSDAY (6/4) at his home in MOUNT JOY, PA. He was 53, according to a report at the HARRISBURG PATRIOT-NEWS/PENNLIVE.COM.

A post from FOREVER LEBANON VALLEY on FACEBOOK said that EBERSOLE had been with the stations for 23 years and had been battling "serious health issues since FEBRUARY."

