Will Mark The Burial Of George Floyd Tuesday

CUMULUS MEDIA's Urban-formatted radio stations across the U.S., along with WESTWOOD ONE Urban brands, will air an 8 minute and 46 second audio tribute to GEORGE FLOYD on TUESDAY, JUNE 9th at 12 Noon (CT)/1p (ET).

The nationwide tribute, entitled “8:46-Remembering GEORGE FLOYD”, will align with FLOYD’s burial TUESDAY and will honor him, "and the many other victims that have perished at the hands of systemic racism."

VP/Urban KENNY SMOOV said, “People are tired. They want change now. They want peace now. It is a beautiful thing to see people from outside of the African American community and from all over the world coming together to say enough! Let's be the living generation that ends systemic racism!”

