WNBF/Binghamton Brand Manager/Morning Co-Host Roger Neel Retiring
June 8, 2020
Longtime TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WNBF-A and Sports WYOS-A (CBS SPORTS RADIO 1360 AM)/BINGHAMTON, NY Brand Manager and WNBF morning "FIRST NEWS" co-host and sportscaster ROGER NEEL is retiring from full-time duties at the station.
NEEL, who joined WNBF to call BROOME COUNTY DUSTERS minor league hockey in 1978, announced his retirement on MONDAY morning's show; his last "FIRST NEWS" show will air on JUNE 19th.
