Neel

Longtime TOWNSQUARE MEDIA News-Talk WNBF-A and Sports WYOS-A (CBS SPORTS RADIO 1360 AM)/BINGHAMTON, NY Brand Manager and WNBF morning "FIRST NEWS" co-host and sportscaster ROGER NEEL is retiring from full-time duties at the station.

NEEL, who joined WNBF to call BROOME COUNTY DUSTERS minor league hockey in 1978, announced his retirement on MONDAY morning's show; his last "FIRST NEWS" show will air on JUNE 19th.

« see more Net News