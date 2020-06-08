Williams

Five months after departing the VP/Creative post at BMI (NET NEWS 9/4/19), JODY WILLIAMS has revealed that he has formed a publishing company, JODY WILLIAMS SONGS (JWS) in NASHVILLE, as a joint venture with WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC NASHVILLE, effective APRIL 1st. He has hired former CURB/WORD MUSIC PUBLISHING executive NINA JENKINS as Creative Director.

BILLBOARD reports that WILLIAMS’ first signings are ASHLEY MCBRYDE, NATHAN CHAPMAN, JEREMY SPILLMAN and GREG BATES, and JWS will also represent PAT MCLAUGHLIN in a writer management/publishing role. “In addition to funding, WARNER CHAPPELL will provide administrative support for JWS and co-own the copyrights,” BILLBOARD reports. WILLIAMS also told the magazine he plans to sign no more than a dozen writers, and he is also looking to acquire copyrights.

WILLIAMS first began working at BMI in the late 1970s in the company’s mailroom. He then shifted to music publishing, becoming one of NASHVILLE’s leading publishing figures before returning to BMI in 1987, where he rose to the position of VP, Writer/Publisher Relations. After stints at the helm of the NASHVILLE division of MCA MUSIC PUBLISHING and JODY WILLIAMS MUSIC, he returned to BMI once again in his most recent capacity in 2006. He continues to consult the company throughout 2020.

