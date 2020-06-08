Christian

LORI CHRISTIAN has been promoted to SVP/Marketing at UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE. In her new role, CHRISTIAN will oversee the label group’s Media Marketing, Brands & Sponsorship, International Marketing and Creative Services departments for its roster of 36 artists, in addition to managing the company-owned media site SOUNDS LIKE NASHVILLE.

CHRISTIAN has headed the publicity department at UMG NASHVILLE since the 2012 merger of EMI and UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP. She oversaw the publicity department of CAPITOL RECORDS NASHVILLE before that. Prior career stops include SONY MUSIC’s RCA RECORDS, as well as publicity jobs in NEW YORK at NBC, ROGERS & COWAN, GOODMAN MEDIA and PAUL FREUNDLICH & ASSOCIATES (PFA).

UMG NASHVILLE Pres. CINDY MABE says, “I am so excited to expand the role of LORI CHRISTIAN to SVP Marketing. Her ability to see the big picture and weave our artists’ narratives into the public’s consciousness has been second to none, and expanding her duties to link her skills across the broader base of marketing will be such an incredible asset. I am so excited to see LORI shine in her new role.”

« see more Net News