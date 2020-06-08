Tarantine

FUTURI has promoted National Account Manager JIM TARANTINE to Product Manager, TopLine. TARANTINE joined FUTURI in 2018 from NIELSEN AUDIO.

“JIM’s research and analytics background has been instrumental in FUTURI delivering maximum ROI for our partners, so it’s natural for him to lead the team at TopLine, which helps broadcast sales teams grow their revenue share and increase developmental business,” said FUTURI CEO DANIEL ANSTANDIG. “TopLine helped deliver $125 million in revenue for our partners last year, and we’re eager to further grow that number with JIM at the helm.”

