BIG LOUD has named PAUL LOGAN VP of SYNC & VISUAL STRATEGY for its Records and Publishing divisions, effective immediately. In the newly-created position, LOGAN, who most recently worked as Lead, Playlist Video Operations at SPOTIFY, will bring his years of experience in the industry to explore film, television, and video game opportunities for BIG LOUD's roster, in addition to leading the company's video content efforts.

“We are thrilled PAUL has decided to join BIG LOUD," said Partner/CEO SETH ENGLAND. "Over the last few years, we have gotten the chance to work closely with him on a few special projects and realized how talented he is. Adding PAUL’s position is a big part of BIG LOUD’s year, and we’re confident he’ll propel our progress tremendously.”

“While at SPOTIFY, I had firsthand insight into the thriving force of BIG LOUD – their innovative approach in the industry, their artists' powerful connection to fans, and the creativity of their songwriters,” said LOGAN. “They are absolutely changing the game, and I have long admired them for this. It is an incredible opportunity for me to join the BIG LOUD family in their success story.”

