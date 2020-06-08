AEG Presents

AEG PRESENTS, one of the two largest concert promotion companies with LIVE NATION, have announced that layoffs are coming, according to a report in VARIETY. The moves were leaked in a memo from AEG CEO JAY MARCIANO. The extent of the layoffs was unclear.

MARCIANO referenced a prior memo from President DAN BECKERMAN addressing the cutbacks.

“This has been an incredibly challenging time on so many fronts, and I want you all to know that we are acutely aware of the toll that all of these factors are taking on everyone. There’s never a good time to go through what we are going through as a company, but this is an especially difficult one,” wrote MARCIANO. “We did not come to today’s decisions lightly. During the last few months we kept our company intact to ensure that those of you who would be the most affected would have the best safety net we could provide . While it’s small solace, I see this as a testament to the culture that exists at AEG and the important role you have played in building this environment.”

