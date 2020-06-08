'Resistance' Screen Shot

AFRICAN-AMERICAN musician and poet GIL SCOTT-HERON wrote 'The Revolution Will Not Be Televised,' one of the most famous pieces of resistance literature, back in 1971.

Nearly 50 years later, the words still inspire those who believe in the purity of political expression and a kind of social justice that can't be co-opted by mainstream consumer culture. Recently, the musicians of the NOLA RESISTANCE, a collection of artists and activists, decided to update the spoken-word piece.

More than a simple reinterpretation or cover version, 'The Resistance Will Not Be Televised' provides clarity in a confusing time, fighting words, a rallying cry, and lets the listener know where they won't find comrades (mass media, corporate-controlled social networks) and where they will (the streets).

The work is voiced by GRALEN B. BANKS and features KEVIN "UNSCRIPTED"JOSEPH, who delivers a rapped coda. The lyric video provides a strong accompanying visual that can be viewed here.

