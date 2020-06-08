Royalty Exchange

ROYALTY EXCHANGE, the online marketplace for buying and selling music royalties and other IP, has reached $75 million in transactions.

"The size of transactions on our marketplace won't generate headlines. That's because it didn't get to $75 million in transactions through a handful of blockbuster deals with superstar artists," said the company in a statement accompanying the announcement. "It got there through over 875 separate transactions with working creators. The average transaction price is about $70,000. While that's $10,000 higher than last year's average, it's still far less than the big transactions that dominate the press. And we wouldn't have it any other way."

More info, and info on how they got money into the pockets of 875 music makers, is here.

As investors search for reliable alternative investments, APRIL ended as one of ROYALTY EXCHANGE's strongest months ever, and $25m of the $75m raised was from last year alone.

