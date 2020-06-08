Expands SiriusXM/Pandora Presence

FOX NEWS MEDIA and SIRIUSXM/PANDORA have expanded their existing agreement by adding a one-hour version of "THE FOX NEWS RUNDOWN" podcast to the schedule at conservative talk SIRIUSXM PATRIOT channel for weekdays at 5a (ET) and making FOX NEWS PODCASTS shows available to PANDORA users.

FOX NEWS AUDIO VP JOHN SYLVESTER said, “We are thrilled to expand our longstanding partnership, ensuring SIRIUSXM and PANDORA’s combined over 100 million listeners continued access to our cutting edge news coverage, as well as our best in class lifestyle and opinion programming.”

« see more Net News