Remembering Mase

Alternative Radio stations are joining together to honor WWCD, LTD. Alternative WWCD (CD102.5)/COLUMBUS, OH PD/afternooner MASE BRAZELLE, who passed away suddenly this past SATURDAY (NET NEWS 6/6), by playing THE CLASH "This Is Radio Clash" at 6p (ET) as a tribute to the late CD102.5 Program Director. THE CLASH was MASE's favorite band.

The following campaign was sent out:, "We would like to invite any station that would care to join us, to do the same in honor of one of the Alternative format’s consummate music lovers and all around good guy."

Stations leading the charge to honor MASE include:

KXTE (X107.5)/LAS VEGAS

WQMP (FM 101.9)/ORLANDO

WLUM (FM 102/1)/MILWAUKEE

WLKK/BUFFALO

WEQX/ALBANY

WGHL (ALT 105.1)/LOUISVILLE

WLZX/SPRINGFIELD, MA

WKZQ/MYRTLE BEACH, SC

