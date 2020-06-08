(Photos: Alex Ferrari)

BIG MACHINE MUSIC GM MIKE MOLINAR and VP ALEX HEDDLE have both received contract extensions. The news comes in the midst of the independent publishing company's eighth year in business. In addition, finance department staffer GRAYSON STEPHENS has been promoted to Sr. Director of Royalties and Finance.

“MIKE MOLINAR has built a publishing company to be reckoned with every day of the week," said BIG MACHINE LABEL GROUP President/CEO SCOTT BORCHETTA. "A sincere and heartfelt congratulations to MIKE, ALEX, GRAYSON and the entire BMM team for a job extremely well done."

"Proud doesn’t begin to express how I feel about our entire team and roster of writers," said MOLINAR. "I’m elated that ALEX HEDDLE and GRAYSON STEPHENS can be recognized for their significant contributions to the growth of BIG MACHINE MUSIC and support of our songwriters.”

