The AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION has created a 501(c)(3) educational and charitable organization called the AMERICANA MUSIC ASSOCIATION FOUNDATION (AMAF), which will fund educational programs, musical performances and public events focused on the preservation of past legacies and traditions of the format’s music’s heritage, while looking ahead to ensuring the genre’s future as well.

The AMAF’s inaugural Board of Directors includes artists JACKSON BROWNE, BRANDI CARLILE, RHIANNON GIDDENS, AND PRODUCERS T BONE BURNETT and GARTH FUNDIS, among others.

“As American culture is traveling through a period of tumult and uncertainty, the FOUNDATION seeks to provide musical healing by preserving and educating the world about the rich cultural treasure buried in the roots music of this country, which includes the threads of Blues, Bluegrass, Country, Folk, Rock and Gospel that make up the Americana tapestry,” according to a press release announcing its launch. More information here.

