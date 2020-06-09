Grants For Philadelphia Businesses

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP/PHILADELPHIA has released details about the “BEASLEY Small Business Advertising Grant Program” presented by PECO. The company will be giving away $250,000 in advertising grants to businesses located in the PHILADELPHIA Metropolitan market.

Country WXTU (92-5 XTU), Rock WMMR (93.3), Adult Hits WBEN (95.7 BEN-FM), Sports WPEN (97.5 THE FANATIC) and Classic Rock WMGK will all participate in the initiative to help support local businesses, which will take place from JUNE 8th – JUNE 21st. A total of five $10,000 advertising grants will be awarded per station.

Interested local businesses are encouraged to submit a 300-word essay on why they should be chosen to receive the advertising grant. Consideration will be based upon the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as well as community service, business culture and employee loyalty.

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP VP/Sales PAUL BLAKE said, “Small businesses are struggling to find ways to propel their business from the COVID-19 shutdown,” said. “They are the backbone of our country and of the radio industry. It’s a privilege for us to help the community and to award $250,000 in advertising grants to worthy small businesses.”

PECO VP/Communications MAYRA BERGMAN said, “PECO is proud to partner with BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP because we know that business owners are facing hardships right now,” said, “We are here to help with programs to assist business owners with energy saving solutions that can save both energy and money.”

Rules and application details are available at each radio station’s website.

« see more Net News